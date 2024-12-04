Royals Plan To Use Kris Bubic As A Starter
2 days agoThe Kansas City Royals plan to use left-hander Kris Bubic as a starting pitcher next season, although he'll most likely be on an innings limit of around 140 to 150 in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery. At the top of the rotation, the Royals are set heading into the 2025 campaign with veteran right-handers Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha and lefty Cole Ragans. Kyle Wright (shoulder), Daniel Lynch and Noah Cameron are other options for KC's rotation. If the Royals add another pitcher this offseason, they would most likely be in more of a swing role, and it probably wouldn't come until later in the offseason. The 27-year-old Bubic had TJ surgery in April of 2023 and threw 30 1/3 relief innings late in 2024, finishing with a strong 2.67 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 39 K's and only five walks. The Royals have an opening in their rotation after trading Brady Singer to the Reds.
Source: The Athletic - Will Sammon, Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal
