Roope Hintz Hits Two Goals In Monday's Win
2 weeks agoDallas Stars forward Roope Hintz took care of two goals in Monday's 3-1 victory over Washington. His power-play goal in the second period tied the game at one, and Hintz made the game safe with another goal at the 14:58 mark in the third. Hintz celebrated his first multi-goal outing of the season Monday night, although he has been busy in front of the net all season. He's tied with Matt Duchene for most goals on the team, having found the back of the net 13 times in 29 appearances. However, points-wise, Hintz is behind four teammates because he's recorded only six assists this term. Hintz has provided 35-plus helpers in three consecutive campaigns, so his playmaking has not been up to par in 2024-25.
Source: ESPN
