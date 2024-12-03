Robert Williams III Remains Out On Tuesday
3 days agoPortland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (concussion) will miss a fourth consecutive game on Tuesday versus the Clippers. He hasn't traveled to Los Angeles as Williams III remains in concussion protocol. Donovan Clingan (knee) is also currently out, giving Deandre Ayton a big workload. During the team's frontcourt injury crisis, Deni Avdija has also logged some minutes as a center. The Portland centers should be in for a good night on Tuesday, as the Clippers give up the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing fives.
Source: NBA Injury Report
