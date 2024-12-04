Rob Dillingham Remains Out On Wednesday
2 days agoMinnesota Timberwolves point guard Rob Dillingham (ankle) will miss a third consecutive game on Wednesday versus the Clippers. The rookie playmaker is nursing an ankle sprain. Dillingham has not been trusted much during his first year in the Association, but he recently produced a pair of strong outings when Mike Conley was out of the lineup. If Conley runs into new health issues, Dillingham might become a viable fantasy option again. Minnesota also won't have the services of Joe Ingles (calf) on Wednesday, but he's played an even smaller role in the rotation. The Australian veteran last saw action on Nov. 17.
Source: NBA Injury Report
