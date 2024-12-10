Rico Dowdle Records Back-To-Back 100 Yard Rushing Games
3 days agoDallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle was a bright spot on Monday night in the 27-20 loss to Cincinnati. Dowdle carried the ball 18 times for a career-high 131 yards while also catching a pass for 10 yards. Despite running behind a makeshift offensive line, Dowdle shined for the Cowboys. The 26-year-old has now rushed for 731 yards on the year. He projects as a high-end RB2 the rest of the season and is an automatic start in Week 15 against Carolina.
Source: RotoBaller
