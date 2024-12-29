Ricky Pearsall Has Shaky Value For Week 17
2 weeks agoSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall hasn't made much of an impact on offense during the second half of the season. Last week, Pearsall hauled in all four of his targets for 37 yards in the loss to the Miami Dolphins. The rookie wideout has been held to 37 receiving yards or less in every game since Week 10. The good news is that Pearsall has seen four targets in each of his last two games. Sadly, Pearsall hasn't been able to do much with his catches. He'll be a risky flex choice for the Week 17 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Source: ESPN
