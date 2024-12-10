Red Sox Haven't Discussed Moving Rafael Devers Off Third Base
2 days agoBoston Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he can "guarantee" he hasn't had any talks with third baseman Rafael Devers this offseason about moving him off the hot corner. There have been talks around the league that the Red Sox could look to acquire St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado or sign free-agent 3B Alex Bregman and then move Devers from third base. Boston could also do so if they elect to trade first baseman Triston Casas this winter, but as of right now, it appears Cora doesn't have any plans for Devers to move from third. The 28-year-old isn't the best defensive third baseman to begin with and he injured his shoulder diving for a ball this past season. If Devers doesn't eventually move to first base, he could become a regular at designated hitter. On the offensive side, Devers struck out more in 2024 but remained productive due to a high barrel rate and plenty of walks.
Source: Boston Herald - Gabrielle Starr
