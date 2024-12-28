Ray Davis Tough To Trust Vs. Jets
2 weeks agoBuffalo Bills running back Ray Davis will not be a viable fantasy option in Sunday's divisional clash with the New York Jets. The rookie back has been used sparingly over the last few weeks and is mostly uninvolved when Buffalo is in a close game. He's been effective with his touches when he has seen the field but has generally been the third backfield option behind teammates James Cook and Ty Johnson. Davis hasn't met or exceeded the 20-snap mark since Week 6's matchup with New York (40) when Cook was dealing with a toe injury. The 25-year-old erupted for 152 total yards on 23 touches in that meeting -- flashing his upside. However, fighting for reps with his backfield mates hurts his value despite picking up snaps in an elite offense. He lands as RotoBaller's PPR RB45 ahead of fantasy championship weekend.
Source: ESPN
