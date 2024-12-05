Rasmus Dahlin Will Not Play On Thursday
16 hours agoBuffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (back) will not be in the lineup on Thursday against Winnipeg. Back spasms limited Dahlin to only 17:16 of action on Tuesday against Colorado, and he isn't game-ready for Thursday, missing his first contest of the campaign. Dennis Gilbert will take Dahlin's spot in the lineup, with Jacob Bryson projected to replace the Swedish rearguard on the first defensive pairing. Meanwhile, Owen Power will work on the first power-play unit instead of Dahlin.
Source: Lance Lysowski
