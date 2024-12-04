Rasmus Dahlin Exits Tuesday's Action With Back Spasms
2 days agoBuffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was forced to make an early exit against Colorado on Tuesday due to back spasms. The issue is related to an injury he was dealing with during the preseason. Dahlin is a massive presence in the Sabres defense, gobbling up nearly 25 minutes of ice time each night. He's third on the team with 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) and has racked up 36 blocks and 26 hits in 25 appearances. The entire blue line will need to step up if Dahlin has to miss additional time. Buffalo returns to action on Thursday night against Winnipeg.
Source: Bill Hoppe
