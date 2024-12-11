Rangers Acquire Jake Burger From Marlins
3 days agoThe Texas Rangers are acquiring third baseman/first baseman Jake Burger from the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night in exchange for third baseman Echedry Vargas, shortstop Max Acosta and left-hander Brayan Mendoza, according to a source. The move to add Burger adds thump to Texas' lineup after he hit 29 home runs and drove in 76 for the Marlins in 2024. He hit a career-high 34 long balls with the Chicago White Sox and Marlins in 2023 while also posting a nice .828 OPS. The former first-round selection by the White Sox in 2017 out of Missouri State University will move to a much better situation for his fantasy prospects in Texas and will be surrounded by much better hitters. Between third base, first base and designated hitter, Burger should play regularly and give fantasy managers a solid power floor with around a .250 average.
Source: ESPN.com - Alden Gonzalez
