Raiders Defense Turns Over Bucs Three Times Sunday
3 days agoThe Las Vegas Raiders' defense forced three turnovers, registered four sacks, and allowed 28 points during Sunday's Week 14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the defense struggled to keep points off the board, the unit did a good job taking advantage of Baker Mayfield's mistakes through the air and applying pressure frequently. Defensive standouts for the Raiders included Tre'von Moehrig (eight tackles, 0.5 sacks, three passes defended, one fumble recovery), K'Lavon Chaisson (0.5 sacks, one interception), and Amari Burney (one sack, one forced fumble). This unit will look to carry some of its momentum into a Week 15 meeting with the struggling Atlanta Falcons.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller