Puka Nacua Goes Off Against The Bills
2 days agoLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua had a monster game against the Bills solid defense on Sunday afternoon, racking up 162 receiving yards and a touchdown on 12 catches while adding a second touchdown on the ground with five carries for 16 rushing yards. He had the best fantasy day of any wide receiver in PPR scoring. Nacua has been excellent all season when healthy and is up to 708 receiving yards with four total touchdowns in just eight games. He has at least 98 receiving yards in four of his last five games and at least nine catches in three of those contests. He missed the Rams' first matchup with the 49ers this year but will go up against his division foe this week on Thursday Night Football. Nacua will remain a locked-in WR1 given his large role and consistent production.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com