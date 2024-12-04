Precious Achiuwa On Track To Return Next Week
2 days agoNew York Knicks forward/center Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) is getting close to his season debut. Per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has said that Achiuwa could return to the court "in a week or so." The Nigerian big man suffered a left hamstring strain just before the 2024-25 campaign kicked off. After arriving from Toronto in a mid-season trade, Achiuwa notched 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in 24.2 minutes with the Knicks last term. He will likely have a smaller workload this season but will be a valuable backup to Karl-Anthony Towns, and the two might even share the court occasionally.
Source: Kristian Winfield
