Payne Durham Scores Touchdown In Week 17
2 weeks agoTampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham once again saw an expanded role with Cade Otton (knee) sidelined for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Last week, Durham hauled in five of his seven targets for 29 yards. This week, Durham didn't see as many targets, but he finished with two receptions on three targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in the win. Both Durham and Devin Culp saw increased roles with Otton on the sideline. Durham might be worth a look as a low-end TE2 if Otton remains out for next week's matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN