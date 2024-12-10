Patriots Expected To Sign John Parker Romo To The Practice Squad
3 days agoThe New England Patriots are expected to sign kicker John Parker Romo to their practice squad on Tuesday, one day after he cleared waivers from the Minnesota Vikings, according to sources. While filling in for Will Reichard when he was injured, Romo went 11-for-12 on his field-goal tries and 7-for-8 on his extra-point attempts in four games played. He will now head to the AFC East to join the Patriots and serve as kicking depth for starter Joey Slye, who has made only 22 of his 28 field-goal attempts (78.6%) while missing one of his 18 extra points in 13 games this season. That includes Slye missing three field-goal tries in the team's last two games, so if his struggles continue, don't be surprised if the Pats give Romo a shot with only several games remaining in the 2024 campaign.
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garofolo
