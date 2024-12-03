Patrik Laine Makes Canadiens Debut Tuesday
3 days agoMontreal Canadiens winger Patrik Laine (knee) will make his first appearance of the season on Tuesday against the Islanders. Laine's debut for the Canadiens has been delayed because of a knee injury he sustained during preseason play. The Finnish forward will start life in Montreal as a member of the second line, skating with Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky. Considering he hasn't played at all this season and was limited to only 18 outings last term, Laine is somewhat of an unknown quantity. But he's previously had plenty of success in the league, scoring 204 goals and bagging 388 points in 480 career games.
Source: ESPN
