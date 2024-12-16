Patrick Surtain II Injures Ankle In Win Over Indy
3 weeks agoDenver Broncos defensive back Patrick Surtain II (ankle) suffered an ankle injury in his team's 31-13 win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. Surtain II's ailment came halfway through the fourth quarter when he intercepted quarterback Anthony Richardson's pass and attempted to turn it upfield. Colts' wide receiver Josh Downs hit the 24-year-old low, diving at his legs in a way that we've previously seen tear up knees. Fortunately, that was not the case. He would return to the contest on the following possession but had to be helped off the field by trainers after attempting a tackle on running back Trey Sermon. His day would end with one tackle and one interception. Head coach Sean Payton did not comment on the severity of the DB's injury after the game, so with the Broncos on a short week and a meeting against the Los Angeles Chargers on tap for this Thursday, expect news on him over the next 24 hours.
Source: Zac Stevens
