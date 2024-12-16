Patrick Surtain II Believed To Have Suffered Minor Ankle Sprain
3 weeks agoDenver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II (ankle) exited the game against the Indianapolis Colts early with an ankle injury after registering one tackle and two passes defended. Ian Rapoport is reporting on Monday morning that the injury is believed only to be a minor ankle sprain which comes as big news for the Broncos defense in the final stretch of the year. More information should come out soon as they enter a short week before facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.
Source: Ian Rapoport
