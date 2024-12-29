Patrick Mahomes Won't Play In Week 18
2 weeks agoKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not expected to play against the Denver Broncos in Week 18, according to Peter Schrager of FOX Sports. The Chiefs have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and presumably don't want to risk injury for Mahomes and some of their other key starters. The 29-year-old has led the Chiefs to a phenomenal 15-1 record, completing 67.5 percent of his passes for 3,928 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. If Mahomes is confirmed as inactive next week, 2024 will go down as the first time since his rookie year that he finished with fewer than 4,000 passing yards. Carson Wentz is expected to start at quarterback for the Chiefs next weekend, but Schrager also expects that Chris Oladokun will be promoted from the practice squad to play some snaps.
Source: Peter Schrager
