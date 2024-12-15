Patrick Mahomes "Week-To-Week"
3 weeks agoKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) will undergo more tests on Monday. The signal-caller suffered a right ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. X-rays were negative, which is good. Still, the team is concerned about swelling. Of course, fantasy managers will anxiously await further updates. As such, the team will surely be cautious with the multi-time MVP, so there's a chance he won't be out there when the Chiefs play the Texans in Week 16. If that's the case, Carson Wentz, who had 20 yards off 2-for-2 passing in Week 15, will presumably remain under center.
Source: Ian Rapoport
