Patrick Mahomes Picks Up Potential High-Ankle Sprain In Win
3 weeks agoPer NFL reporter Albert Breer, the Kansas City Chiefs believe that quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) picked up a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Texas Tech alum got awkwardly twisted up during the second half of the contest in what looked like it could have been an ugly injury. Fortunately, Mahomes was able to hobble off the field. X-rays were negative, which is good news for the 29-year-old. However, he'll undergo further testing on Monday to determine the severity of the injury. While no presence of a fracture is excellent, high-ankle sprains have been known to take a few weeks to heal and could potentially linger longer than that. Fantasy managers will want to keep tabs on the three-time Super Bowl champ as he'll be operating on back-to-back short weeks with a game on Saturday in Week 16 and Wednesday the following week. Quarterback Carson Wentz came into the game in relief of Mahomes on Sunday and figures to be his fill-in should he miss time.
Source: Albert Breer
