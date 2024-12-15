Patrick Mahomes Has Sore Ankle, Avoids Fracture
3 weeks agoKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) is experiencing soreness following Sunday's Week 15 win over the Cleveland Browns. The good news, however, is that Mahomes did not fracture any bones. The superstar quarterback suffered the injury while being tackled during the second half. He was replaced by Carson Wentz and did not return to the contest. In the win, Mahomes completed just 19 of 38 pass attempts (50 percent) for 159 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also rushed for 14 yards. Fantasy managers should stay tuned for additional updates from the Chiefs over the next week, starting with Tuesday's injury report. Mahomes has less than one week to get healthy before Kansas City takes on the Houston Texans next Saturday.
Source: Ian Rapoport
