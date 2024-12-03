Parris Campbell Waived By Eagles
4 days agoThe Philadelphia Eagles waived wide receiver Parris Campbell on Monday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The 27-year-old has appeared in five games this season, catching six of his eight targets for 30 yards and one touchdown. The former Colt and Giant will now be subject to waivers. If he clears waivers, he could end up on the Eagles' practice squad. It's possible that the Eagles' decision to waive Campbell means that DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is trending toward playing against the Carolina Panthers in Week 14.
Source: Tom Pelissero
