Parker Washington Looking To Build On Breakout Performance
4 days agoJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington will try to match his performance from last week in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans. With Gabe Davis and Christian Kirk out for the rest of the season, Washington stepped up in Week 13, producing six catches for 103 yards against the Houston Texans. That came despite Trevor Lawrence leaving the game late in the second quarter with a concussion and Mac Jones taking over. Washington has been limited in practice all week with a shoulder injury but has no injury designation for Sunday, a small thing to keep in mind when considering Washington for starting lineups. Given the Titans relatively tough passing defense and Mac Jones being hit or miss so far this season, it's hard to say Washington is anything more than a decent flex play in Week 14.
Source: RotoBaller
