Pacers Waiving Moses Brown On Monday
2 days agoAccording to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Indiana Pacers are waiving center Moses Brown on Monday. The 25-year-old appeared in nine games for the Pacers this year and averaged 3.2 points and 1.4 rebounds across 5.2 minutes per game. This was Brown's seventh team in six seasons, and he ended up coming in for relief minutes after Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) and James Wiseman (Achilles) both went down for the season. Brown will try to latch on to a new team moving forward.
Source: Michael Scotto
