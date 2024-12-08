Orioles Sign Catcher Gary Sanchez For One Year
3 days agoThe Baltimore Orioles have signed free-agent catcher Gary Sanchez to a one-year, $8.5 million deal. Sanchez will back up frontline catcher Adley Rutschman, but could also DH if need be. The 32-year-old played for Milwaukee last season, slashing .220/.307/.392, including 11 home runs, with a .307 wOBA and 96 wRC+ in 280 plate appearances. The veteran backstop still has plenty of pop in his bat, registering a 10.5% barrel rate last season and a 15.4% rate with 19 home runs in 240 at-bats just two seasons ago in 2023. Coming to Baltimore brings him back to the AL East, the division in which he played in for his first several seasons up through 2021 as a member of the New York Yankees. Unless the Dominican gets regular at-bats, however, he won't be all that relevant for fantasy purposes.
Source: Jon Heyman
