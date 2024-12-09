Oliver Bjorkstrand Continues Scoring Tear With Four-Point Effort
2 days agoSeattle Kraken right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand had a monster outing against the Rangers on Sunday, racking up two goals and two assists in a 7-5 victory. He became the first player in franchise history to post multiple four-point efforts with the team. Three of his points, including both goals, came in the second frame, matching Seattle's all-time record for most points scored in a single period. Following a slow start to the season, things have clicked for Bjorkstrand lately, as he's tallied five goals and 12 points in his last nine outings. The prolific run has boosted Bjorkstrand's points tally for the season to 20 (nine goals, 11 assists) through 28 appearances.
Source: ESPN
