Odell Beckham Jr. Produces One Yard On Lone Catch
2 days agoMiami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had one target, one catch, and one receiving yard during Sunday's Week 14 win over the New York Jets. The veteran has been a minimal contributor ever since making his Dolphins debut in Week 5, amassing just nine catches for 55 yards along the way. He also played a season-low 14 percent of the snaps on Sunday, emphasizing that he has lost the No. 3 receiver role to Malik Washington and is now fourth on the depth chart. Beckham should be avoided in all fantasy leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
