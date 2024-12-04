Norman Powell Out Wednesday
2 days agoAccording to ESPN reporter Ohm Youngmisuk, Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Norman Powell (hamstring) will be unavailable Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After recently missing six games with a left hamstring strain, Powell has the night off for the second half of a back-to-back set. He scored 30 points one day ago in Tuesday's 127-105 victory over the Trail Blazers. Terance Mann (finger) and Kevin Porter (back) will also be sidelined on Wednesday.
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk
