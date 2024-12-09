Nikita Kucherov Returns With Three-Point Effort
3 days agoTampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov had a big comeback game on Sunday against Vancouver, notching three points in a 4-2 road win. Kucherov, who had missed the previous two games with an undisclosed injury, went for a goal and two assists in the contest, logging both of his helpers on the power play. Tampa's Russian star has now finished half of his last six appearances with three points. The injury tried to slow down Kucherov, but it looks like it didn't have any impact on his form. Kucherov is closing in on 40 points for the season, sitting on 13 goals and 24 assists through 23 outings.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN