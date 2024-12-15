Nico Collins Saves Slow Day With Two TDs
3 weeks agoWide receiver Nico Collins of the Houston Texans had his lowest receiving output of the season Sunday against the Miami Dolphins but still caught two passes for touchdowns in his team's 20-12 win. The Texans' No. 1 receiver managed just four catches on six targets for a meager 17 yards but snagged two six-yard touchdowns to end up with a decent fantasy day despite the low totals. The Dolphins have been especially tough on wide receivers this year, though Collins scratched out some value from a game in which his team managed only 181 total yards. He'll face a marquee opponent next week when Houston takes on Kansas City in a Saturday matchup.
Source: ESPN
