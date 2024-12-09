Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Catches Only One Pass Against Jaguars
3 days agoTennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine caught one pass for 19 yards on two targets in Sunday's 10-6 loss to Jacksonville this week. After most fantasy managers had decided to trust Westbrook-Ikhine and start him this week against a horrendous defense, unfortunately, he put up his worst outing since Week 4. Titans quarterback Will Levis (shoulder) threw for only 168 yards in the contest, and receiver Calvin Ridley accounted for seven of his 19 completions. It was an excellent spot for the ascending Westbrook-Ikhine coming in, but this is the reality of the volatile Titans offense. Consistency has been a massive issue for Tennessee, and this performance was a prime example of why it's tough to trust a second passing target for Levis. Next is a home meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are No. 6 in the NFL in points per game. The game script could force Tennessee to throw the ball downfield more often than not, making "NWI" still semi-playable in the lower-end flex/WR4 tier for the first week of the fantasy playoffs.
Source: ESPN
