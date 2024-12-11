Nick Folk Dealing With Injury
3 days agoTennessee Titans kicker Nick Folk (undisclosed) could be in danger of missing the Week 15 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The veteran kicker is currently dealing with an injury, according to Mike Garafolo. That being said, the Titans have signed Brayden Narveson to their practice squad as insurance in case Folk is unable to go this weekend. Folk has been extremely reliable as a kicker this season with only one missed field goal heading into Week 15. His absence would certainly be frustrating especially given the fact that many leagues are beginning the playoffs this week. However, fantasy managers will have to wait until later in the week for more news on Folk.
Source: Mike Garafolo
