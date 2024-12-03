Nick Chubb Catches TD Pass In Week 13 Loss
3 days agoCleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb carried the ball nine times for 21 yards while adding two catches for 24 yards and a touchdown in a 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 13's Monday night game. Chubb struggled to get much going on the ground in the high-scoring loss, which prompted the Browns to air it out in the second half. The veteran running back was fortunately able to salvage his fantasy outing with a five-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 31-31. Chubb has struggled on the ground in his six games, averaging just 3.0 yards per carry, but he has shown a nose for the end zone in scoring four all-purpose TDs. He will be a high-end RB3 in Week 14's road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He scored twice back when these two teams faced off in Cleveland in Week 12.
Source: NFL.com
