Nathan Eovaldi Reunites With Rangers On Three-Year Deal
3 days agoFree-agent right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers are reuniting after agreeing on a three-year, $75 million deal on Tuesday, according to sources. Eovaldi was considered at the top of the middle tier of free-agent arms this winter, and the Rangers will have him back for another three seasons. The 34-year-old veteran landed on the open market after declining a $20 million player option for the 2025 season. The two-time All-Star went 12-8 in 2024 with a 3.80 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 166 strikeouts and 42 walks in 170 2/3 innings over his 29 starts. He's posted a 3.72 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 298:89 K:BB in 54 regular-season starts for Texas over the last two years. Injuries have been an issue for Eovaldi in the past, but he stayed healthy for the most part last year and delivered a nice 23.9% strikeout rate. He lacks big strikeout upside and doesn't throw as hard as he did early in his career, but Eovaldi gives fantasy managers a solid floor as a mid-rotation arm.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan