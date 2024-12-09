Nate Landwehr Gets TKO'd At UFC 310
3 days agoNate Landwehr suffered a third-round TKO loss to Doo Ho Choi at UFC 310 on Saturday. Landwehr entered the fight as the favorite, but he struggled on his feet. Landwehr was also taken down three times in the first two rounds as he was able to control him. In the third round, Landwehr got taken down again and Choi was able to put him into the crucifix. After multiple ground-and-pound shots, the ref stepped in and stopped the fight. With the loss, Landwehr fell to 18-6 as a pro and is 5-4 in the UFC.
Source: UFC
Source: UFC