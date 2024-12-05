Naji Marshall Out Again Thursday Versus Washington
17 hours agoDallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (illness) will miss his third consecutive game due to an illness on Thursdays versus the Washington Wizards. Before being sidelined, Marshall had made the most of his opportunity as a starter while Klay Thompson was on the shelf, averaging 13.1 points and 4.0 rebounds. Once he's able to get back on the floor, his fantasy value will drop, as Thompson has since returned from his injury.
Source: NBA Injury Report
