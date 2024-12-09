Mo Bamba Will Not Suit Up Against Rockets
3 days agoLos Angeles Clippers center Mo Bamba (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Houston. The injury-prone big man will take the night off for knee injury management purposes. Bamba has been limited to 10 appearances this season, averaging 4.9 points and 3.9 rebounds with 1.2 blocks in 13.6 minutes. With him out, we should see Kai Jones take care of the backup center minutes behind Ivica Zubac. Jones offers next to no fantasy value.
Source: Tomer Azarly
