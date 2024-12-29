Mo Alie-Cox Suiting Up Against Jaguars Sunday
1 week agoIndianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (toe) is officially active for Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had been listed as questionable but was trending in the right direction after logging a full practice on Friday. The 31-year-old has appeared in 15 games this season, catching just 12 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown. He remains off the fantasy radar given his reduced role in a tight end room that also features Drew Ogletree and Kylen Granson.
Source: Indianapolis Colts
