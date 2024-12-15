Mo Alie-Cox Active Against Broncos On Sunday
3 weeks agoIndianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (hip) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. He had been listed as questionable after missing practice on Friday. Cox has appeared in all 13 games so far this season, catching 11 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown. Indianapolis' tight ends have no appeal in fantasy football given the committee of Cox, Kylen Granson, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory.
Source: Indianapolis Colts
Source: Indianapolis Colts