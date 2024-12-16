Mike Williams Sees Two Targets In Loss On Sunday
3 weeks agoPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Mike Williams put up a dud in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams saw two targets and hauled in one catch for 15 yards. In a game where the Steelers were (+5.5) underdogs and expected to throw more playing from behind, they could only muster up 128 yards through the air. There was some optimism for a stronger performance from Williams because George Pickens (hamstring) was sidelined, but he couldn't deliver. The Steelers will try to re-group and prepare for a pivotal divisional matchup in Week 16 at the Baltimore Ravens. Williams is not a recommended start moving forward. He does not see the consistent targets and opportunities fantasy managers seek. Williams is a FLEX option at best in deep-league formats versus the Ravens in Week 16.
Source: ESPN
