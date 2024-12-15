Mike Gesicki Has Three Grabs In Week 15
3 weeks agoCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki had three catches for 37 yards in Sunday's win over the Titans. The 29-year-old had three receptions for 24 yards in the Monday night victory over the Dallas Cowboys. While he played better in this one, it still wasn't good enough, especially for those in the hunt for a fantasy football championship. With his last trip to the end zone last occurring against the Raiders in early November, Gesicki will be tough to trust in the Week 16 AFC North clash with the Browns.
Source: ESPN
