Mike Gesicki A TE2 Option In Week 14
3 days agoCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki should be considered a TE2 option in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys. The veteran tight end's usage has been unpredictable, drawing five catches while playing fewer than half of Cincinnati's snaps last week, yet managing four total catches in the two prior weeks despite more playing time in both games. Dallas has struggled overall, but has been middle-of-the-pack against fantasy tight ends. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow loves his tight ends, but with receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins likely to command targets and running back Chase Brown an involved pass-catcher as well, playing Gesicki comes with some risk.
Source: RotoBaller
