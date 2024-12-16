Mike Evans Posts Outstanding Performance In Week 15
3 weeks agoTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans had seemingly no issues against the Los Angeles Chargers defense on Sunday. The veteran wideout gave a somewhat disappointing outing last week, but came ready to play in Week 15. Evans hauled in nine of his 11 targets for 159 yards and two touchdowns in the blowout win. The 31-year-old missed some practice time this week due to a hamstring issue, but it didn't look like it bothered him on Sunday. Evans and quarterback Baker Mayfield have great chemistry together and it showed this weekend. Fantasy managers should continue to lean on Evans as a WR1 for next week's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. The same Cowboys that just lost top defensive back Trevon Diggs (knee) for the season.
Source: ESPN
