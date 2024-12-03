Mets Re-Sign Alex Ramirez To Minor-League Deal
3 days agoThe New York Mets re-signed outfielder Alex Ramirez to a minor-league deal on Monday, according to a league source. Once considered a top prospect in the organization, Ramirez's development with the bat has stalled at the Double-A level, but they will keep him around for another year. Despite his offensive struggles, Ramirez had a strong market as a free agent. The 21-year-old Dominican spent all of this past season with Double-A Binghamton, slashing .210/.291/.299 with a career-low .590 OPS, five home runs, 46 RBI, a career-high 40 stolen bases and 62 runs scored in 542 trips to the plate over 123 ballgames. Ramirez's offensive decline has been a disappointment, but the Mets will take another chance on him as he heads into his age-22 season. His speed on the basepaths certainly gives him a higher floor if his bat continues to struggle in 2025.
Source: The Athletic - Will Sammon
Source: The Athletic - Will Sammon