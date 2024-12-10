Max Fried Nearing His Free-Agent Decision
3 days agoFree-agent left-hander Max Fried, the top remaining lefty starter on the open market this offseason, is expected to choose his next team by this Thursday, according to major-league sources briefed on the talks. The finalists for Fried's services figures to be the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays out of the American League East. Those three teams are also believed to be going after free-agent right-hander Corbin Burnes. The Texas Rangers are also in on Fried, but it's uncertain if they have the ability to invest heavily. Fried, a two-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner and former World Series champion, is expected to command a deal for five to six years at 30 years old. The Yankees are "all over" Fried after failing to re-sign outfielder Juan Soto, according to one source with knowledge of the talks. If healthy, Fried has the ability to be a fantasy ace, although a move to the AL East could be tough.
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal
