Max Domi Ready To Rejoin Action Tuesday
3 days agoToronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi (lower body) has been activated from Injured Reserve and is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday against New Jersey. Domi has been sidelined for eight games with a lower-body injury. It's been an unproductive campaign for Domi, as he's sitting on zero goals and six assists through 19 appearances despite having seen regular action in a top-six role. The 29-year-old is projected to re-enter the lineup as a member of the third line, which further limits his fantasy appeal.
Source: Sportsnet
Source: Sportsnet