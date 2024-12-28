Matt Prater Won't Be Activated For Week 17
2 weeks agoArizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater (left knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's Week 17 contest against the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran kicker is currently on injured reserve. While there was some optimism about his status when the Cardinals recently opened his 21-day practice window, the team shut down any speculation about a potential Week 17 return by ruling him out on Thursday. With Prater set to remain sidelined following a week of limited practices, the Cardinals will deploy Chad Ryland as their primary kicker once again this weekend. The 25-year-old has exceeded expectations so far, going 25-for-29 on field goals and 21-for-21 on extra points.
Source: Theo Mackie
