Matas Buzelis Suiting Up On Saturday
2 weeks agoChicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (illness) will be available for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks after missing one game due to illness. The rookie has had an up-and-down season, but his minutes off the bench have increased in recent games. He hasn't reached double digits in scoring since December 5th, when he had 11 points, but Buzelis has shown he is capable of contributing in a minimal role.
Source: NBA Injury Report
